Nearly 700 people on Delta’s no fly list for refusing to wear a mask

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Delta Airlines has put nearly 700 people on its no fly list for refusing to comply with the company’s mask policy. According to a memo sent to employees from CEO Ed Bastian, the new figure is an increase from last month.

The airline started mandating masks on flights in early May. All major carriers now require passengers to wear masks, saying its important to protect the health and safety of both passengers and crew members.