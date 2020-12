Arrest made in Wrightway BP burglary

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Deputies with the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office say they arrested a suspect in connection with a burglary that took place at the Wrightway BP on Highway 34. The burglary took occurred on December 9 at approximately 1 a.m. Deputies say a citizen tip and a new Facebook profile picture led them to the suspect.

Officials say the suspect had just recently been let out of prison two weeks prior to the incident.