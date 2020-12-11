‘Dancing with the Stars’ judge tests positive for COVID

Judge Carrie Ann Inaba says she followed all safety protocols and hopes this serves as a reminder to be safe this holiday

(CNN) — ‘Dancing With the Stars’ judge Carrie Ann Inaba has revealed that she tested positive for coronavirus.

Inaba shared the news on Instagram. she said she is staying home in accordance with CDC guidelines. her symptoms include a fever, bad cough, and body aches.

Inaba added that her diagnosis comes despite the fact that she had been following all safety protocols.

She hopes that will serve as a reminder for everyone to be extra careful this holiday season.

The longtime judge on the ABC hit show ‘Dancing With the Stars’ posted this message to fans on her Instagram page.

