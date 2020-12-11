Fort Jackson Soldiers, Trainees get ready to head home for the holidays

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Thousands of trainees and soldiers will head home for the holidays, if their destination has been approved.

Fort Jackson will let people leave starting Thursday December 17th and returning when training resumes Wednesday January 19th 2021 after a 2 week controlled monitoring period.

Fort Jackson officials say Transportation Planners and Travel Officers have worked for months to plan for a smooth departure for nearly 6-thousand soldiers so they can travel by planes, buses, trains and cars to see their loved ones in a time where it matters the most.