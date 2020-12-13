First of the vaccines on the way to states, per ABC News Dec 13, 2020 10:26 AM EST Crysty Vaughan, ABC NEWS– On Sunday, the first vaccines in the U.S. left the Pfizer facility and are on their way to all 50 states. According to ABC News, two main trucks left Sunday morning and an additional truck is set to come in later to pick up boxes and take them for distribution across the states. ABC Columbia video image This is a developing story stay with ABC Columbia News for updates and click here for Live Vaccine updates from ABC News https://abcnews.go.com/Health/live-updates/coronavirus/?id=74578775&cid=clicksource_4380645_2_heads_hero_live_hero_related Categories: National News, News Tags: Coronavirus vaccine ShareFacebookTwitterPinterest