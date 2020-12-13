First of the vaccines on the way to states, per ABC News

ABC NEWS– On Sunday, the first vaccines in the U.S. left the Pfizer facility and are on their way to all 50 states.

According to ABC News, two main trucks left Sunday morning and an additional truck is set to come in later to pick up boxes and take them for distribution across the states.

