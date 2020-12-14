Study says most Americans don’t pay attention to calories during the holidays

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to one new study, nearly 8 in 10 Americans say enjoying the holidays is more important than calorie counting. V8 talked to 1,000 Americans about calories over the holidays, and more than 2/3 agreed they don’t pay attention to how many calories they consume over the holidays. Over half of surveyed say they look forward to the holidays because they have an excuse to eat sweets treats and more.