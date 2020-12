While coronavirus cases rise across the state, the numbers are falling in the state’s nursing homes

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– As cases both here in South Carolina and nationally continue to rise, according to AARP of South Carolina, cases are dropping in the state’s nursing homes. Officials say between October 19-November 15 there were 3.8 new cases of COVID-19 per 100 patients. AARP says rates doubled during the same four week period nationally.