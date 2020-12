Richland One hosting virtual job fair for interested teachers

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland School District One is holding a virtual job fair for teachers looking to get into the classroom. The district will hold a virtual job fair on January 23 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Participants must posses or be eligible for a South Carolina teaching certificate by June 30, 2021.

Those interested can click here to register. Participants must register by January 15.