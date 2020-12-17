Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting incident in Lugoff

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a shooting incident that took place on the 1400 block of Fort Jackson Road in Lugoff. Deputies say a subject was seen leaving in a gray four-door sedan heading towards Highway 601. Officials say the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to investigators, Doby’s Mill Elementary School was put on lockdown out of an abundance of caution.

Investigators were able to locate all witnesses and suspects. At approximately 11:25am, a confession was made by the suspect at the KCSO. Both the subject and victim lived together at the incident location. We are unclear on a motive at this time.

The subject in custody is identified as Quintera Torace Siriwat, 22, of Lugoff. He is currently at the Kershaw County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.