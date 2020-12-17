Sun Belt championship game canceled, Coastal Carolina and Louisiana named co-champions

CONWAY, S.C. – The Sun Belt Conference has announced that the conference championship game has been canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test within the Coastal Carolina football program. Because of contact tracing, an entire position group would not be available to play due to possible exposure and therefore the game cannot be played in accordance with health and safety protocols.

“We are very disappointed that the championship game cannot be played, but we are so proud of all of the players and staff members and their hard work during this truly challenging season,” said Sun Belt Commissioner Keith Gill. “We will honor both teams as 2020 Sun Belt Conference Co-Champions.”

“We are all obviously devastated with this development and hurt for the student-athletes from both institutions in that they will not have a chance to compete for a conference title,” commented Matt Hogue, Coastal Carolina Director of Athletics. “However, the adherence to health and safety protocols for our student-athletes has been and remains the first priority. Those protocols and guidance from our medical team fully governs this decision.”

Both Coastal Carolina (11-0, 8-0 Sun Belt) and Louisiana (9-1, 7-1 Sun Belt) will prepare for their postseason bowl games which have yet to be announced.