Coca-Cola to cut 2,200 jobs amid decline in sales

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Coca-Cola Company says it’s cutting 2,200 jobs amid declining sales. Coke’s revenue declined about 9% in the third quarter of the year and is struggling due to restaurants permanently or temporarily closing, resulting in loss of soda sales.

This comes after they announced this October that they were canceling half of its brands to focus on more popular items.