LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department needs your help to donate winter clothes to needy children for the holidays!

Deputies are teaming up with Turner Memorial AME Church to gather the donations for needy kids in Lexington County.

You can donate items like new coats, winter hats, scarves, gloves and ear muffs; you can still donate this Friday and Saturday this week.

Below is a list of locations you can send your donations to:

Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Dept. Headquarters: 521 Gibson Rd., Lexington

Tri-City Leisure Center: 485 Brooks Ave., West Columbia

Seven Oaks Park: 200 Leisure Lane, Columbia

Crooked Creek Park: 1098 Old Lexington Hwy., Chapin

Mann Tool & Supply: 802 Chris Dr., West Columbia

Pineview Ruritan Club: 2906 Pella Ave., West Columbia

All donated items will be collected from those locations and sent to the Turner Memorial AME Church on 1122 Monticello Street in West Columbia to give to the kids.