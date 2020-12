Travis Scott launching his own line of hard seltzer

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Rapper Travis Scott is launching a hard seltzer line in partnership with Anheuser-Busch. CACTI agave spiked seltzer was inspired by Scott’s love for tequila. The seltzer will launch with lime, pineapple and strawberry flavors. They will be made with blue agave from Mexico and contain 7% alcohol. The product is expected to hit store shelves in the spring.