Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office searching for person of interest in carjacking incident

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for a person of interest in connection with a carjacking that took place over the weekend. Deputies say they were dispatched to an eastbound rest area near mile marker 154 on I-26 Saturday night around 8 p.m. At the scene, deputies met with the victims, one of whom was an off duty police officer in another agency who stopped at the rest area with his wife, told investigators that his light blue 2012 Jeep Cherokee along with his duty weapon inside had been taken at gunpoint by an Asian man.

Authorities describe the person of interest as an Asian male in his 20’s or 30’s, stands at 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 190 pounds.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office at 803-534-3550 or Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 1-888-CRIME-SC.