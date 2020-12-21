RCSD: Man wanted for double homicide after shooting on Fairfield Road

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland County deputies are looking for a man accused of a double homicide after a shooting on Saturday.

Authorities say James Toatley, 31, is wanted for shooting at three men, killing two, outside the Motor City Market convenience store on Fairfield Road.

Officials say they responded to the scene around 2:40 a.m. where they found the victims.

According to investigators, an argument between one of the victims and a customer escalated to the shooting.

Deputies say one male victim died on scene, and the second male died at a hospital; the third male victim is being treated at a local hospital.

Toatley is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you know where he is, don’t approach him, but submit an anonymous tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.