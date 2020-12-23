Gamecock safety Jammie Robinson enters transfer portal

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After losing star defensive backs Jaycee Horn and Israel Mukuamu to the NFL Draft, the Gamecocks’ secondary will be down another starter heading into 2021.

Sophomore safety Jammie Robinson has officially entered the transfer portal and intends to finish out his career at another program.

He played in all 12 games for South Carolina last season as a true freshman, making three starts and finishing third on the team with 62 tackles. This season, he played in all 10 of the Gamecocks contests, recording 74 tackles with an interception and four pass breakups.