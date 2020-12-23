South Carolina men’s basketball postpones Kentucky game as COVID struggles continue

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina at Kentucky men’s basketball game of December 29 has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the South Carolina basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements. A make-up date has not been determined at this time.

The Gamecocks have not taken the court since their Dec. 5 matchup at Houston. They are currently 1-2 on the season.

South Carolina’s initial COVID struggles began Dec. 8 when the team announced it was pausing all activities and canceling its home opener against Wofford. The Gamecocks also had to cancel its Dec. 14 matchup at George Washington, and has postponed its annual rivalry game with Clemson originally scheduled for Dec. 19.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com.