Gamecock basketball pauses activities, due to COVID-19 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina men’s basketball program paused all team activities Tuesday night, after multiple positive COVID-19 tests within the team.

Due to those positive cases, Thursday’s game against Wofford has been canceled.

According to the team, the positive test results were delivered on Tuesday (Dec. 8) and those individuals who tested positive will be retested on Wednesday, as will the rest of the team.

The Gamecocks have paused all team activities until further test results are received.

Carolina is 1-2 after falling to No. 10 Houston last Saturday night.