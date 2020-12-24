Basilica of St. Peter Church handing out meals, backpacks with supplies to those in need on Christmas

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Basilica of Saint Peter Church is hosting its 35th annual Christmas feast for those in need on Christmas day. It takes place at the church at 1529 Assembly Street from 3-5 p.m. on Friday. The church plans to feed hundreds of men, women and children staying in shelters or on the street.

Due to the pandemic, those attending will be offered a stop-and-go dinner along with a backpack full of wool products and toiletries.