Beyonce says she will give $5,000 to families facing foreclosures

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Beyonce is getting in the holiday spirit by donating half a million dollars to people facing evictions. The BeyGOOD foundation will give $5,000 to individuals and families facing foreclosures or evictions. All you have to do to have a chance to win is fill out an application.

The online application process opens January 7 and after 100 recipients will be selected, the grants will be distributed before February.