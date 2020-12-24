Seven Gamecocks Earn Spots on the PFF All-SEC Teams

Seven University of South Carolina football players were recognized for their performance during the 2020 season, earning spots on the All-SEC teams as selected by Pro Football Focus (PFF). PFF breaks down the film and assigns grades and analytics in determining their all-conference teams.

The Gamecocks were represented by wide receiver Shi Smith and left guard Sadarius Hutcherson on PFF’s second-team unit; running back Kevin Harris and cornerback Jaycee Horn earned third-team selections; while tight end Nick Muse , defensive tackle Keir Thomas and linebacker Ernest Jones all received honorable mention accolades.

Smith, a 5-10, 190-pound senior from Union, S.C., caught 57 passes for 633 yards in nine games. He ranked in the SEC’s top-10 in both receptions per game and receiving yards per game. He finished his career with 174 receptions, fourth on the school’s all-time list, and 2,204 receiving yards, eighth in school history.

Hutcherson, a 6-4, 320-pound senior from Huntingdon, Tenn., was the team’s best offensive lineman. He started all 10 games and made 39 career starts, most on the squad, including 36-consecutive starts. He was recognized as the SEC’s Offensive Lineman of the Week for his efforts in the win over Vanderbilt.

Harris, a 5-10, 225-pound sophomore from Hinesville, Ga., led the SEC in rushing yards per game (113.8) while logging the fifth-best single-season rushing total in school history. He had five 100-yard rushing games, including a pair of 200-yard rushing games, and set a school record with five rushing touchdowns at Ole Miss.

Horn, a 6-1, 205-pound junior from Alpharetta, Ga., was credited with a team-high six pass breakups along with a pair of interceptions. Projected as a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Horn was recognized as the SEC’s Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the win over Auburn when he intercepted a pair of passes.

Muse, a 6-4, 250-pound senior from Belmont, N.C., was second on the team with 30 receptions for 425 yards, an average of 14.2 yards per reception. He had his best game against Georgia when he caught eight passes for 131 yards and a touchdown. It was the most receiving yards in a game for a Gamecock tight end since Danny Smith had 134 yards against Appalachian State in 1985.

Thomas, 6-2, 275-pound senior from Miami, Fla., notched 32 tackles and was second on the squad with 3.0 sacks and with 5.5 tackles for loss despite playing in just seven games due to injury and illness.

Jones, a 6-2, 230-pound junior from Waycross, Ga., led the team with 86 tackles in nine games. He shattered his personal best with a 19-tackle effort at LSU, the most tackles by a Gamecock since the 1987 season, and nearly matched that with an 18-tackle performance at Ole Miss.

Previously, Harris (first team) and defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare (second team) earned spots on the Associated Press All-SEC squads, while Enagbare (first team), Harris (second team) and Horn (second team) were named to the All-SEC units as selected by the 14 SEC coaches.