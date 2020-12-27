South Carolina-Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Game Postponed

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina women’s basketball game vs. Ole Miss on Dec. 31 at Colonial Life Arena has been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals with the Ole Miss women’s basketball program, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECSports.com (PDF).

At this time, no makeup date has been determined for what was to be the SEC opener for both teams. Tickets for the Dec. 31 game will be honored on the makeup date for the matchup. South Carolina women’s basketball season ticket holders will receive an email from the ticket office with more information.

The No. 5/4 Gamecocks are next scheduled to play on Mon., Jan. 4, at Alabama. They will be back at Colonial Life Arena for a 7 p.m. tipoff against Georgia on Thu., Jan. 7.