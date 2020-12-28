FHNY goes virtual to ring in 2021

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Let the countdown begin! We are just days away from ushering in 2021 and while many of you are getting ready to ring in a new year, event coordinators with the Famously Hot New Year’s celebration are making sure you can enjoy all the festivities, virtually.

Just because celebrations will be held online, doesn’t mean they’ll be toned down though. Officials say they still plan for it to be the ‘party of the year’ with a headlining performance from the Hip Hop group ‘Arrested Development’ along with a special appearance by ‘Hootie and the Blowfish’

All of the fun kicks off December 31 starting at 10:30PM and will wrap up just after midnight January 1 at 12:15AM. Not only will you be able to safely ring in a new year, but you also have the chance to make a difference in the lives of Midlands families in need. BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina is teaming up with FHNY to benefit the Harvest Hope Food Bank. You can do your part by making a donation December 31st from 10 p.m. until 12:15 a.m. by texting BCBS to 44-321.

For more information about the free fun filled event, click on the

Famously Hot New Year website located HERE

If you would like to start your new year off in a giving mood, you can make a donation to the

Harvest Hope Foodbank website

BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina says they will match donations up to $5,000 dollars.

Below are several ways you can link in to the live stream New Year’s Eve to take party in all of the fun as one of the Midlands biggest free celebrations says good-bye to 2020.