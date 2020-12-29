CDC reports the U.S. is falling short on end-of-year vaccine administration goal

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s COVID Data Tracker has reported just more than two million people have received their first vaccine dose as of Monday morning. The administration said the goal was for 20 million people to be vaccinated by the end of the year.

The head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told media sources on Tuesday that the U.S. is “not where we wanted to be at this time.” Dr. Fauci said he thinks there will be some momentum in January that will hopefully get the country caught up to the projected pace of the vaccinations.