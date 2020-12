Give yourself a break when making new year resolutions

Mental health experts say if you are going to make new goals for 2021 don't be too hard on yourself

(CNN) — It’s that time of the year again when people set lofty goals for the new year. but, with the stress of the 2020 pandemic in mind, some mental health experts suggest a new approach to making resolutions in

20-21.

Mandy Gaither explains.