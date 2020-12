Participate in this year’s virtual New Year’s Eve at Times Square celebration through their new app

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The New Year’s Eve Times Square celebration is going virtual this year, with an app to help. Through a free app, you can watch the celebration through nine different cameras.

You can download the app at vnye.com. You can start celebrating the new year on the app now with games, music and art in a virtual Times Square.