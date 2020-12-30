Driver charged with a DUI involving drugs after colliding with Lexington Police vehicle

1/2 LPD Drug DUI 1 Crash scene Courtesy: Lexington Police Department

2/2 LPD Drug DUI 2 Crash scene Courtesy: Lexington Police Department



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A driver was charged with driving under the influence involving drugs after colliding with a Lexington Police SUV. Police say the driver ran into the officer’s vehicle at on East Main Street/US-1 at Swartz Road. Investigators say the driver attempted to merge into the lane where the officer was driving.

The accident did close one lane of US-1 for a couple hours. We’re told the officer had lacerations to his head and was taken to urgent care. The driver of the car was not injured.