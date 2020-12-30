RCSD seeking identification for woman wanted for questioning regarding armed robbery

1/2 STVG Food Mart Robbery 1 Woman wanted for questioning Courtesy: Richland County Sheriff's Department

2/2 STVG Food Mart Robbery 2 Woman wanted for questioning Courtesy: Richland County Sheriff's Department



COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman wanted for questioning regarding an armed robbery that took place on Shakespeare Road. Deputies say the robbery occurred at 11 p.m. on December 22 at the STVG Food Mart located at 6624 Shakespeare Road.

Investigators say they believe the woman pictured above has information regarding the incident. If you know who this person is, deputies ask that you submit a tip to Crimestoppers at crimesc.com.