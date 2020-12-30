Regeneron says their antibody cocktail can cut the risk of death in half for some coronavirus patients

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Pharmaceutical company Regeneron claims its COVID-19 antibody therapy reduces the risk of death from the coronavirus.

According to Regeneron, its antibody cocktail cut the risk of death by 50% in patients, currently in the hospital, that require low-flow oxygen.

Their drugs also supposedly cut down on the need for mechanical ventilation in some patients. Regeneron says these are the preliminary results of a clinical trial.