Richland County Conservation Commission providing grants for historic preservation
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Richland County is investing in preserving its history. The Richland County Conservation Commission is making grants worth up to $50,000 available for historic preservation and community conservation.
Some projects already funded by the grants include a restored ceiling at Ebenezer Lutheran Chapel in Columbia and rerouting a mountain bike trail in Harbison State Forest.
For more information and to apply for these grants, visit www.richlandcountysc.gov/Government/Commissions/Conservation-Commission. The deadline to apply is February 5 at 5 p.m.