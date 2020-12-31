Lexington PD searching for suspects accused of stealing the license plate from a truck parked at a hotel
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who, they say, stole the license plate from a truck parked at a hotel in the Town of Lexington. The department tweeted out surveillance video of the incident on Thursday morning.
Police say the incident occurred on December 7, and the suspects placed another license plate on the truck before leaving the scene.
If you have any information about who these individuals are, you are asked to call Detective Heath at 803-951-4642.