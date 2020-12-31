Lexington PD searching for suspects accused of stealing the license plate from a truck parked at a hotel

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who, they say, stole the license plate from a truck parked at a hotel in the Town of Lexington. The department tweeted out surveillance video of the incident on Thursday morning.

LPD needs to identify those involved in a recent larceny of a license plate from a vehicle parked in a Town of Lexington hotel parking lot on December 7, 2020. If you know who any of these men are, please contact Detective Heath at 803-951-4642. pic.twitter.com/Jj7ufL8fN8 — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) December 31, 2020

Police say the incident occurred on December 7, and the suspects placed another license plate on the truck before leaving the scene.

If you have any information about who these individuals are, you are asked to call Detective Heath at 803-951-4642.