Reports: South Carolina hiring Justin Stepp to be wide receivers coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Shane Beamer’s offensive staff for 2021 is now complete, per reports.

Multiple outlets reported Sunday night that South Carolina is expected to hire Arkansas wide receivers coach Justin Stepp to serve in the same role for the Gamecocks.

Stepp, a native of Columbia and graduate of Pelion High School, has spent the last three seasons with the Razorbacks coaching wide receivers. In the 2019 recruiting cycle he helped Arkansas become the only team in the nation to sign four four-star wide receivers, earning him a spot on Rivals’ Top-25 Recruiters of the Year list.

He’ll take over a wide receiver unit that struggled mightily in 2020 outside of top threat Shi Smith. The Gamecocks were second-to-last in the SEC last season with just 1872 passing yards.

The only vacancies left on Beamer’s inaugural coaching staff are the defensive coordinator and secondary coach roles.