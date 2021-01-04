Gamecock tight end returning to South Carolina

The Gamecocks received some great news Monday night from one of their top offensive weapons from 2020.

Tight end Nick Muse announced he’ll be returning to the Gamecocks for another season, taking advantage of a waiver by the NCAA granting an extra year of eligibility to players due to COVID-19.

“I believe in what Coach Beamer is bringing to the program and I want to be a part of it,” Muse said on social media Monday.

Muse is the leading returner for USC in receptions and yards, after finishing second on the team in those two categories last season behind Shi Smith.

Time to get to work! 🤙🏽 pic.twitter.com/4A7T1B8pDo — Nick Muse (@NickMuse5) January 4, 2021