Lexington Two extends virtual learning period through January 15

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Tuesday, Lexington School District Two announced that students will have a two week virtual learning period that runs from January 4-15. The district plans to return to face-to-face instruction beginning Tuesday, January 19.

Lexington Two had originally planned for virtual learning to run through January 8, but extended that period a week to combat a potential surge in coronavirus cases following winter break. The district says they experienced a similar surge in cases following the Thanksgiving holiday.

Officials say no athletics, clubs, activities or events will be held on school grounds until students return on January 19.

The district says they will continue to offer free student meals during this period. More information about how you can get those meals is on the district’s website.