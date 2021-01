DCPD: 68 arrests made, 14 officers injured during violence in D.C. Wednesday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The D.C. Police Department says 68 arrests were made Wednesday night, and at least 14 officers were injured. According to investigators, they found two pipe bombs outside the Democratic National Committee and the Republican National Committee.

They also found a cooler from a vehicle that had a long gun and molotov cocktails on Capitol grounds.