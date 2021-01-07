Mick Mulvaney among Trump staff to resign on Thursday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Several members of President Donald Trump’s staff have resigned in the hours following the insurrection in Washington D.C. Thursday morning, former White House Chief of Staff and former U.S. Representative from South Carolina Mick Mulvaney announced his resignation.

Mulvaney, who was currently serving as Special Envoy to Northern Ireland, told Secretary of State Mike Pompeo he is leaving immediately. Mulvaney says he submitted his resignation last night after domestic terrorists stormed the U.S. Capitol at the urging of the president.