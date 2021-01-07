Restaurant Week kicks off in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– It’s Restaurant Week in South Carolina. The food festival kicked off Thursday.

The event gives you a chance to sample all the different menus right here in the Midlands, try specials and get discounts at participating restaurants. Many of the restaurants have online ordering and take out availability.

To see a list of participating restaurants in the Midlands, visit restaurantweeksouthcarolina.com/city/columbia.

Restaurant Week runs through January 17.