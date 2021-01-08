140,000 U.S. jobs lost last month

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– 140,000 U.S. jobs were lost last month, far worse than expected, according to the U.S. government. The unemployment rate remained the same at 6.7%. It marks the first time the rate hasn’t improved in seven months.

The Bureau of Labor says the increase in COVID-19 infections and the lockdowns some states have taken are the reason for the worsening labor market conditions.

Overall, the U.S. economy is still down nearly 10 million jobs since last February.