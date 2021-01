American Airlines temporarily halting alcohol sales on flights to and from Washington D.C.

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– American Airlines says it will temporarily not serve alcohol on its flights to and from Washington D.C.

In a statement Wednesday, the airline said flight attendants have reported “politically motivated aggression towards other passengers and crew.” As a precaution following the incident at the U.S. Capitol, American Airlines is increasing staffing at airports in the D.C. area.