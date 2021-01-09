Gamecocks postpone home game with Tennessee

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Tennessee at South Carolina and Vanderbilt at Missouri men’s basketball games of January 12 have been postponed due to a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the Missouri and South Carolina basketball programs, consistent with Southeastern Conference COVID-19 management requirements. Make-up dates for the two games have not been determined at this time.

With the cancelation of the two games, Tennessee will now play at Vanderbilt at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday, Jan. 12, on ESPN2. The Volunteers and Commodores will meet again in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Jan. 16, in a previously scheduled game at 6 p.m. ET on SEC Network.

The SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements, as developed by the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force, are available on SECsports.com. (full report)