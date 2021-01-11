Gamecock starter returning for another season at USC

The Gamecocks received another big boost defensively on Monday with one starter announcing his return for the 2021 season.

Starting defensive end JJ Enagbare posted on twitter that he plans to play for the Gamecocks this upcoming season.

I am excited to say I’ll be returning to the university of South Carolina to finish what I started. 1) play my last season as a graduate student; 2) perfect my game; 3) suit up with my brothers and play championship level football. #bethechange pic.twitter.com/ebnU0HxXzR — Kingsley Enagbare 🎲 (@52kingsley) January 11, 2021

The junior from Atlanta put together an outstanding 2020 campaign, leading USC in sacks with 6.