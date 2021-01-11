You can enroll your kids in First Steps SC’s 4K programs

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – You have the opportunity to enroll your children in First Steps SC’s 4K programs for the new year!

Curtis spoke with First Steps SC’s Executive Director Georgia Mjartan about how Governor Henry McMaster’s $5 million allocation to the program will help students statewide.

Mjartan says the allocation from the Governor’s Education Emergency Relief (GEER) Fund, which supports the expansion of the 4K program, will better meet the needs of families and offer kids high quality, in-person learning opportunities.

First Steps SC offers families a free four-year-old kindergarten program available 8 hours a day, year round to help parents continue to work full time and give the students more opportunities to learn.

According to First Steps SC, in South Carolina, 70% of First Steps 4K classrooms are open year round, continuing through the summer months and 57% are available 8 hours a day.

For more information on how you can enroll, visit First Steps SC’s website by clicking here.

You can also call the toll free number (877) 621-0865 for more information.