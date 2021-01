Moderna says their vaccine should protect people for one year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Moderna vaccine appears to give people at least a year’s worth of protection from COVID-19, according to Tal Zaks, the company’s Chief Medical Officer. According to Zaks, Moderna will test to see if a third dose of the vaccine will result in longer protection.

Since this is a new product, officials aren’t sure how long they last.