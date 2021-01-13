Walmart testing home delivery program with temperature-controlled coolers

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Walmart is stepping up its home delivery game. The retailer is set to test a new pilot program with smart coolers that are designed to set up outside for doorstep deliveries. The coolers are temperature-controlled.

Walmart is partnering with contactless home delivery company HomeValet for the test run. The two companies are calling the cooler a “smart box.”

These are only being tested in Arkansas currently.