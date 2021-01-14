Beloved Riverbanks Zoo koala, Lottie, passes away at 19

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– On Wednesday, the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden announced the passing of their beloved koala, Lottie. Lottie lived to be 19-years-old, the zoo says she was considered one of the world’s oldest koalas.

Riverbanks noted the impact Lottie had on the koala population at AZA-accredited zoos. Originally a gift from Queensland, Australia in 2003, the zoo says Lottie raised 11 joeys, has 15 grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and three great great grandchildren.

The zoo says they will remember the impact she had over her 19 years, serving as an ambassador for koalas.