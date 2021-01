4/31

FARROW, JAMERRIS TYSHON

INMATE HELD FOR ANOTHER AGENCY DRUGS / MDP, NARCOTIC DRUGS IN SCH. I(B) & (C), LSD, AND SCHED. II - 1ST OFFENSE (2 COUNTS) DRUGS / TRAFFICKING IN METH. OR COCAINE BASE - 10 G OR MORE, BUT LESS THAN 28 G - 1ST OFFENSE DRUGS / DISTRIBUTE, SELL, MANUF. OR PWID, OF CONT. SUB., NEAR SCHOOL DRUGS / MANUF., POSS. OF OTHER SUB. IN SCH. I, II, III OR FLUNITRAZEPAM OR ANALOGUE, W.I.T.D. - 1ST OFFENSE (2 COUNTS)-NEWBERRY CO.