Gamecocks to host Georgia next Thursday

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Southeastern Conference revised a schedule for women’s basketball games to be played on Thu., Jan. 21, as a result of postponements during the 2021 season due to the impact of COVID-19. Among the games being added to the schedule is South Carolina’s hosting of Georgia at Colonial Life Arena.

The Gamecocks will host the Lady Bulldogs on Thu., Jan. 21, at 6:30 p.m. with the game airing on SEC Network. The two teams were originally slated to play at Colonial Life Arena on January 7.

Other SEC games rescheduled for Thu., Jan. 21, are Florida at Vanderbilt (1 p.m.) and Kentucky at Auburn (8:30 p.m.). All rescheduled games will air on SEC Network.