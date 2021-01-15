Lexington woman sentenced to nine year in prison for meth, firearm charges

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– According to U.S. Attorney Peter M. McCoy Jr., a woman was sentenced to nine years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Officials say the charges stem from an arrest made during a traffic stop on July 3, 2018.

Officials say 45-year-old Natalie Michelle Quarles, of Lexington, was pulled over by a deputy with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department for failure to maintain her lane. During the stop, officials say Quarles admitted to the deputy that her license had been suspended and that she had a firearm and drugs in the car. Officials say they located a loaded firearm, approximately $1,400 in cash, marijuana, oxycodone, acetaminophen pills, hydrocodone, acetaminophen pills, amphetamine pills and methamphetamine.

Authorities say Quarles is unable to possess a firearm due to prior convictions. In 2008, officials say she was convicted of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, grand larceny, receiving stolen goods greater than $5000, burglary second degree non-violent and strong arm robbery. In 2014, authorities say she was convicted of false information and driving under suspension. In 2015, officials say she was convicted of possession of methamphetamine and shoplifting.

In this case, authorities say Quarles was sentenced to 108 months in federal prison, followed by three years of court-ordered supervision.