Reports: South Carolina to hire Jimmy Lindsey as defensive line coach

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It looks like Shane Beamer’s defensive coaching staff is just about complete.

According to multiple reports, South Carolina is set to hire Jimmy Lindsey to replace Tracy Rocker as defensive line coach for 2021. With Torrian Gray accepting the role of defensive backs coach, that means Beamer’s defensive staff is finally complete over a month into the job.

Lindsey spent 2020 working as the defensive line coach at Illinois. The two seasons before that, he worked under new Gamecock defensive coordinator Clayton White at Western Kentucky as the defensive line coach and then recruiting coordinator.

Now the only remaining vacancy on Beamer’s staff is at offensive line coach after Will Friend left South Carolina for Auburn last week.