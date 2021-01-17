Local Living: MLK Day Drive Through Food Drive and Free Fridays

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– In your look at Local Living, this month and next month, check out Free Fridays at Riverbanks Zoo. ‘Free Fridays’ is open only to residents of Richland or Lexington County.

Riverbanks Zoo and Garden is offering free admission every Friday throughout January and February.

You must reserve timed tickets on the zoo’s website, and you will need to show proof of residency.

Face masks are required to enter the zoo.

And looking to give back in the New Year?

You can give back, by helping feed those in need with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. “Honor the Dream” virtual food drive.

The drive is hosted by the City of Columbia, Richland school district one, and the MLK Jr. Memorial Foundation.

The drive benefits Harvest Hope Food Bank.

You can make a monetary donation by going to Harvest Hope’s website.

Click here for more information https://www.harvesthope.org/

There is also a Food Drive, drive thru event on Monday January 18, 2021.

It will take place at MLK Park off Greene Street from 9am-3pm.